Illegal border crossings at the US southern border doubled in January compared to the previous year.

The US Customs and Border Patrol released the figures this week.

Since his inauguration, Joe Biden has ended border wall construction destroying thousands of jobs. Biden opened the borders to illegal aliens and reinstated Barack Obama’s catch and release policies.

Joe Biden also ended the national emergency declaration at the southern border.

Joe Biden and Democrats did all of this during the COVID pandemic.

Don’t ever let a Democrat lecture you on policy again in your lifetime.

