https://www.oann.com/impeachment-managers-deliver-scathing-attacks-on-president-trump-despite-history-of-dem-hypocrisies/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=impeachment-managers-deliver-scathing-attacks-on-president-trump-despite-history-of-dem-hypocrisies

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:36 AM PT – Thursday, February 11, 2021

When he penned Federalist Paper 65 in 1788, Alexander Hamilton outlined a fear that is currently playing out on every news network in America. Namely, when it comes to impeaching a president, those tasked with the proceedings “can hardly be expected to possess the requisite neutrality towards those whose conduct may be the subject of scrutiny.”

It was the congressman from Texas’ 20th District, Joaquin Castro, that presented the House manager’s main argument that the President allegedly did nothing while the siege dragged on.

“Donald Trump did not send help to these officers who were badly outnumbered, overwhelmed and being beaten down,” Castro claimed. “Two hours into the insurrection by 3:00 p.m., President Trump had not deployed the National Guard.”

When the President did send in the National Guard to end a protest in Lafayette Park over the summer, however, Castro sang a far different tune. On June 4, the anniversary of Tiananmen Square, he tweeted stating “we must oppose the use of military force to crush peaceful protesters” and “the right to free speech is universal.”

31 years ago today, the Chinese government murdered students who stood up to tyranny at Tiananmen Square. Whether in Beijing then or Hong Kong and Lafayette Park now, we must oppose the use of military force to crush peaceful protesters. The right to free speech is universal. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) June 4, 2020

Meanwhile, California’s 15th District Rep. Eric Swalwell took a moment to share his story.

“Uncertain what would happen next, I sent a text message to my wife: I love you and the babies, please hug them for me,” he recounted. “I imagine many of you sent a similar message.”

It should come as a comfort to his colleagues that in what he believed to have been his last moments, he wanted to share his love with his wife of nearly five years, Brittany, and his children. No mention, however, of the woman with whom he’s been having an alleged affair with for nearly the past decade. U.S. counterintelligence officials have linked his alleged mistress, Christine Fang, to China’s Ministry of State Security, which is Beijing’s equivalent to the CIA.

Swalwell was made a House manager shortly after those allegations came to light and pushed hard for the President’s conviction even as he faced potential censure as well.

Before becoming the first non-voting member of the House to become an impeachment manager, delegate Stacey Plaskett fought hard for recognition for the U.S. Virgin Islands. During her time in office, however, she’s struggled to bring attention to the island nation of just over 100,000.

GovTrack reported her in the top ten most absent representatives during the 116th Congress. She introduced 23 bills, putting her in the lower third of House Democrats. Only one of the bills made it through committee, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi never brought it to a vote.

Meanwhile, Plaskett spent her portion of the prosecution’s 16 hours making as much noise as she could.

“By the time he (Trump) called the ‘cavalry’ of his thousands of supporters on January 6…he made sure that those violent people would literally march right here to our steps from the Ellipse (the huge park south of the White House) to the Capitol,” she asserted.

There’s no evidence to suggest that President Trump coordinated with city officials to create some sort of route for protesters to go from the White House to the U.S. Capitol.

Furthermore, it was, in fact, Pierre L’enfant, the architect of Washington D.C. around 200 years prior to the event of January 6, who designed the city to ensure that all roads led to to the beacon of democracy he placed at the center of the city — Capitol Hill.

To paraphrase from the rest of Federalist 65 as the House managers’ arguments have not been the most cunning, it’s lucky for them Democrats are the most numerous because they don’t even need to feign neutrality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

