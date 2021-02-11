https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/instagram-permanently-ban-users-send-hate-speech-private-messages/

Instagram has announced that they will now be permanently banning users who send “hate speech” in private messages.

The platform announced their new speech policing policy on Wednesday.

In a statement about their censorship, Instagram boasted that 95% of the “6.5 million pieces of hate speech” from July through September were censored by the platform without anyone even reporting it. In other words, nobody was upset or offended, but the platform decided what you can or cannot see and share.

“Today, we’re announcing that we’ll take tougher action when we become aware of people breaking our rules in DMs. Currently, when someone sends DMs that break our rules, we prohibit that person from sending any more messages for a set period of time. Now, if someone continues to send violating messages, we’ll disable their account. We’ll also disable new accounts created to get around our messaging restrictions, and will continue to disable accounts we find that are created purely to send abusive messages,” the statement explained.

Instagram added that they are “committed to cooperation with UK law enforcement authorities on hate speech and will respond to valid legal requests for information in these cases.”

As we have repeatedly seen, these types of broad anti “hate speech” rules end up being exploited to target conservatives. First they censored what we can post publicly — now they will censor conversations that you have privately. The GOP is no where to be found to defend their voters.

