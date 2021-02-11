https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1618-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election

No, there wasn’t a massive, secretive cooperative effort between government agencies and corporations to rig the election; It was just a massive, secretive cooperative effort between government agencies and corporations to change the rules of the election

Why Biden’s ‘Virtual’ Border Could Be Worse Than Trump’s Wall

Pentagon Will Deploy Active Duty Troops To Support COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Story #2: Germany Hired Koch Institute And Other Scientists To Justify Unconstitutional Lockdowns

Robert Koch Institute

Bauernkorso durch Berlin, 8. Februar 2021

S. Africa Halts Rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaccine After Shot Falters Against Variant

Swiss Say ’No’ to AstraZeneca Vaccine, France Restricts Access

COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines

Maddow Not News, But “Rhetorical Hyperbole, Incapable of Being Proved True or False”

60 Minutes: The Swine Flu Fraud of 1976

Story #3: Nevada Bill Would Allow Tech Companies to Create Governments

Nevada Bill to Allow Tech Companies to Create Governments

Google’s Sidewalk Labs: Smart Cities For Dumb Humans

Google Affiliate Cancels Controversial Toronto “Smart City” Project

