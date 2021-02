https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-responds-to-twitter-suspension/

O’Keefe just dropped this response to twitter in the last hour

In a separate action earlier today, Twitter permanently banned Project Veritas

TWITTER SUSPENSION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/phGHqNkhVd — Project Veritas Action (@PVeritas_Action) February 11, 2021

This is the video on Facebook exec that led to the twitter suspension