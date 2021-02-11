https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/miller-salcedo-senate-trial/2021/02/11/id/1009711

Former President Donald Trump’s defense team will call out the hypocrisy of Democrats at the Senate impeachment trial on Friday, according to former senior campaign adviser Jason Miller on Newsmax TV.

Miller appeared on “The Chris Salcedo Show” Thursday and encouraged people to watch the proceedings as Trump’s team conducts its defense.

“We’re going to go through and systematically call out the Democrats for their selective editing,” Miller told host Chris Salcedo. “Not just of editing, say, law professors like Jonathan Turley or even selective editing with the Constitution. How they have gone through President Trump’s speech and left out the ‘patriotic and peaceful,’ and ‘peaceful and patriotic’ over and over with all these displays.

“Democrats are going to look mighty foolish. The hypocrisy angle to this. All of these House managers, with the Democratic senators, is going to be on full alert. So, you’re going to want to tune in.”

Miller, senior adviser for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, said the First Amendment will be raised in the former president’s defense.

“If we were to actually hold the Democrats to the same standard that they’re trying to hold President Trump to,” Miller said, “half, maybe two-thirds, actually, you know what? I wouldn’t be surprised if our lawyers didn’t get up and say, ‘Stand up if any of you 100 senators here, stand up if you’ve never said the words ‘fight’ or ‘fight like hell’ on the campaign trail. ‘Cause you guess what? Every single senator in that room has said it.”

Miller also said going after someone other than a sitting president sets a bad, “terrible precedent.”

“Are we supposed to go and impeach [Rep.] Eric ‘Fang Fang’ Swalwell, [D-Calif.] for his dalliances with a [Chinese Communist Party] agent. Are we supposed to go and impeach [Rep.] Ilhan Omar, [D-Minn.] for her inciteful comments over the summer? Again, are we supposed to go and impeach [Vice President] Kamala Harris for contributing to a bailout fund for some of the Minneapolis rioters?

“This is terrible precedent. We’re supposed to be bringing the country together right now, and the Democrats are doing everything they can to push it to the corners.”

