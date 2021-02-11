https://www.theblaze.com/news/jeep-yanks-bruce-springsteen-ad-well-under-legal-limit

Jeep has pulled its Super Bowl LV ad following the revelation of musician

Bruce Springsteen’s November DWI charge.

New reports have also emerged alleging that Springsteen had just one shot of tequila and was well under New Jersey’s legal limit for blood alcohol content.

What ad is this?

The advertisement

featured 71-year-old Springsteen driving a Jeep through America’s heartland while musing on what it means to physically — and theoretically — meet in the middle.

“We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground so we can get there,” he says. “We can make it to the mountaintop through the desert, and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope on the road up ahead.”

The ad concluded with a dedication: “To the ReUnited States of America.”

What are the details?

Jeep on Wednesday night removed the Super Bowl LV commercial after news broke regarding Springsteen’s DWI and reckless driving charge.

Authorities arrested Springsteen in his home state of New Jersey in November.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Jeep

said, “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate. But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”

Springsteen himself has yet to publicly address the charge or Jeep’s subsequent decision to remove the ad from circulation.

The advertisement still appears on Springsteen’s Twitter feed at the time of this reporting.

Just one shot?

Authorities arrested Springsteen at New Jersey’s Gateway National Recreation Area on charges that included DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

National Park Service spokesperson Brenda Ling said that Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process.

The Asbury Park Press reports that the rocker’s blood alcohol content was 0.02 — which is a quarter of New Jersey’s legal limit — when he was arrested.

The New York Post on Thursday reported that authorities busted Springsteen after just one shot of tequila.

From the Post:

Bruce Springsteen was allegedly busted in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, when he pulled over to take pictures with fans — and then took a shot of tequila offered by one of them in full view of the cops, a music industry insider said. The “Born to Run” icon, 71, had been riding his motorcycle on the peninsula on Nov. 14 when he ‘was spotted by fans who asked him to pull over and take some pictures,’ according to a source close to Springsteen. “Bruce stopped, took the pictures, then a fan offered him a shot of liquor, which he took, while sitting on his bike, which was stationary,” the source said. “Park Police saw what happened and they immediately pulled Springsteen over as he drove away.” The Post has not been able to immediately verify this account with law enforcement.

The New York Daily News reported that a first-offense DWI carries a fine of $250-$400, an installation of an ignition interlock — which measures a driver’s blood alcohol level — for a period of three months, two six-hour sessions at the state’s Intoxicated Driver Resource Center, and a $1,000 vehicle insurance surcharge for a period of three years.

