Admittedly, Republicans were certain that President Biden would throw open the southern border as soon as he got into office, and he’s making good on his stand by terminating the “national emergency” at the border and promising that no more taxpayer dollars will go toward building a border wall. (He might impose travel restrictions on Florida, however.)

We’d recently heard that there’d been an uptick in border crossings by unaccompanied minors who were place in a reopened “overflow facility” that may or may not have cage-like features. However, on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “now is not the time” for migrants to come to the southern border, and most will be turned away.

Citing the ongoing health crisis, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters ‘now is not the time’ for new migrants to come to the U.S. border and said most migrants will be turned away https://t.co/3j8VQho7Yf pic.twitter.com/hy6vX4aN8Z — Reuters (@Reuters) February 10, 2021

Reasonable policy — Suzanne (@Suzanne_S) February 10, 2021

It was reasonable pre-pandemic, too. — Scott Merms Wears Cargo Shorts (@ClassifiedGdBoy) February 10, 2021

Same policy as Trump, but they use nicer words! — A. Amr 🇪🇺 🔆 (@Ah_Amx) February 11, 2021

Heartless! — John Lazek (@john_laczek) February 10, 2021

Just gob smacking similarities to Trump. Welcome on board — Free Cyprus (@cyprus_free) February 10, 2021

Maybe @POTUS is tired of being sued for placing citizens last. — Christine Guerrero (@ChrisGuerrero77) February 10, 2021

In six months every single Democrat will be sitting with their heads buried in their hands. More than that, they are going to be angry and there’s nowhere for that anger to go now except against each other. — Carl Wheatley (@CarlWheatley12) February 10, 2021

Aaaannd she’ll have to CIRCLE BACK to you — Dylan Menke (@Menke06) February 10, 2021

Wait, was under the impression that there was a new administration. This administration was going to bring change, equality and bring the nation together. — martin (@M13090932) February 10, 2021

The irony is not lost on anyone…wow! — fjbpowerspec (@bellman_f) February 10, 2021

“But by all means, come after the pandemic is over” — Gary (@Gary21104932) February 10, 2021

This is so racist. These people are facing violence and hardships in their home countries. How can the Biden administration be this cruel? “Now is not the time”?!? — DC United (@MSMInsider) February 11, 2021

Sounds xenophobic to us. If the government can put terrorists at Guantanamo Bay on the priority list for vaccinations, surely they can find enough vaccine for the next migrant caravan to arrive.

