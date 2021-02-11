https://www.dailywire.com/news/jill-biden-tells-community-colleges-your-students-and-their-families-are-carrying-the-brunt-of-the-crisis

On Monday, first lady Jill Biden, who has worked as a professor at a community college, promised that the Biden administration would make community college free while telling community colleges, “Your students and their families are carrying the brunt of the crisis.”

Speaking to a joint meeting of the Association of Community College Trustees and the American Association of Community Colleges, Biden, who serves as a community college professor at Northern Virginia Community College, stated, “We have to get this done. And we have to do it now. That’s why we’re going to make sure that everyone has access to free community college and training programs.”

Biden told her audience, “Your students and their families are carrying the brunt of the crisis. And that’s why the Biden-Harris administration is going to get this virus under control and ensure support to those who are struggling. And as we rebuild our economy, we need community colleges more than ever.”

“This is personal to the president and me,” she continued, saying that the future of the entire American economy depended on community colleges: “We understand the power of your schools. We know that supporting students and your institutions is urgent. It’s necessary for the families who are struggling to get by, the towns that are losing hope, and the future of our entire economy.”

“We have to get this done, and we have to do it now,” she insisted. “That’s why we’re going to make sure that everyone has access to free community college and training programs. We’re going to make sure students have the support they need to cross that finish line. And we’re going to invest in programs that prepare our workers for jobs of the future.”

“We will do this together,” she stated. “We are the builders, the doers, the dreamers who will create the future we need.” Then she opined that community colleges were “America’s best-kept secret”:

When we hosted the first community college summit at the White House in the Obama-Biden administration, I told our audience that community colleges were America’s best-kept secret. Well, in places just like Erie and towns across America, the secret’s out now, and it’s time for us to pick up the bullhorn and take the lead. Community colleges are no longer our best-kept secret. They are our most powerful engine of prosperity, and at our next White House summit, I can’t wait to lift up the work that you are doing every day to make sure that that engine can transform lives and our nation’s economy.

Campus Reform reported, “During his campaign, Joe Biden pledged to provide ‘two years of community college or other high-quality training program without debt for any hard-working individual looking to learn and improve their skills to keep up with the changing nature of work.’ As president-elect, Biden tweeted that under his plan, ‘community college will be free’ because ‘in the 21st century, twelve years of school isn’t enough.’”

“Community colleges are already heavily subsidized, with the majority of their revenue coming from taxpayer dollars, according to the Community College Research Center at Columbia University,” Campus Reform pointed out.

