Rep. Jim Jordan spoke to Fox Business to point out just how absurd the Tuesday impeachment proceedings were. He noted that the emotionally wrenching video montage played by the Democrats left out key moments from Donald Trump’s speech, most notably, his call for peaceful protest.

“The first amendment argument is very dangerous Stuart,” Jordan said. “The president is engaged in constitutionally protected speech, speech that is protected by the first amendment, the very document that we’re supposed to—that we take an oath to uphold. And they’re going to try to impeach him for that.

“And then finally the fourth key point here is how does this unify the country? How does this bring the country together? Which is what Joe Biden said he wanted to do on January 20. Again, I think the American people understand it.

“I thought it was interesting too, yesterday. The one line that wasn’t in the Democrats video is the line that’s most important, and that’s where the president said ‘peacefully and patriotically make your voice heard. They left that out wWhich I think shows where the Democrats want to go with this and what they’ve been up to.”

Impeachment proceedings began in the Senate on Tuesday, where Impeachment Managers and defense attorneys for former President Donald Trump presented their reasons for whether or not the impeachment of a former president is actually constitutional.

During the first four hours of the impeachment hearing on Tuesday, Democrats recounted the personal ordeals they faced during the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, detailing their own fears and emotional turmoil rather than present evidence that either Trump was responsible for the actions of those rioters.

The first day of the hearing was intended to determine whether proceeding with an impeachment trial for a president who is no longer president was constitutional. The vote to proceed, 56 to 44, broke down along party lines, with only six Republicans siding with Democrats on the issue of constitutionality.

Those six Republicans were Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.



