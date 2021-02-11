https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/02/11/joe-biden-forgets-what-joe-biden-said-again-n325731
About The Author
Related Posts
President Trump And Others Tell Lin Wood To ‘Knock It Off’ With Georgia Election Boycott
December 4, 2020
If You Wanted Joe Biden, You Get Him, and You Don't Get to Complain
January 18, 2021
Chicago Teachers Union Defies the City, Votes to Refuse an Ordered Classroom Return
January 24, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy