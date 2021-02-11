https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-solely-responsible-killing-60000-office-3-weeks-grant-stinchfield-quotes-gateway-pundit-bidens-covid-disaster/
Grant Stinchfield quoted the Gateway Pundit this evening when discussing the liberal logic behind the counting of COVID deaths.
Grant Stinchfield on Newsmax discussed Biden’s insane policies related to the China coronavirus and finished by discussing the Gateway Pundit’s article from this morning. According to our article this morning Joe Biden is accountable for 60,000 COVID deaths after only a few weeks in office:
Advertisement – story continues below
Using Liberal Logic Joe Biden Has Now Murdered More than 60,000 Americans Who Died from COVID
Stinchfield shared:
TRENDING: THEY GOT CAUGHT: Dominion Owned Machines Removed 6% of Votes from Each Windham, New Hampshire GOP Candidate – Same Machines Used in 85% of Towns (VIDEO REPORT FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE)
If you are a liberal watching, I would like to remind you that under Biden’s watch 60,000 Americans have died of COVID. So following liberal logic as the Gateway Pundit points out, Joe Biden is solely responsible for killing those 60,000 people and he’s only been in office three weeks. See it doesn’t matter that the number of deaths is grossly overstated as only 6% of COVID deaths are actually attributed to COVID alone. But if you are a liberal attacking a foe under that same devious reasoning Joe Biden here is a mass murderer.
Advertisement – story continues below
Liberals are nuts.