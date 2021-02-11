https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-moves-goalposts-pushes-mask-mandate-100-days-next-year-video/

15 days to slow the spread of Covid has turned into a never ending lockdown and power grab for the Democrats.

Now Joe Biden is moving the goalposts on his mask mandate.

Biden previously stated many times that wearing masks for just 100 days would save lives so his first day in office he signed an executive order requiring masks on federal property – just for 100 days.

On Thursday Biden’s “100 days of mask wearing” turned into “wearing masks through the next year.”

“You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives, a significant number of lives,” Biden said.

So Biden is saying that after tens of millions of Americans have been vaccinated, masks (which don’t work anyway) will still be required to “save lives.”

WATCH:

Even Joe Biden’s own supporters are angry about this.

