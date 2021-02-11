https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-moves-goalposts-pushes-mask-mandate-100-days-next-year-video/

15 days to slow the spread of Covid has turned into a never ending lockdown and power grab for the Democrats.

Now Joe Biden is moving the goalposts on his mask mandate.

Biden previously stated many times that wearing masks for just 100 days would save lives so his first day in office he signed an executive order requiring masks on federal property – just for 100 days.

On Thursday Biden’s “100 days of mask wearing” turned into “wearing masks through the next year.”

“You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives, a significant number of lives,” Biden said.

So Biden is saying that after tens of millions of Americans have been vaccinated, masks (which don’t work anyway) will still be required to “save lives.”

Pres. Joe Biden says he’s keeping his mask on during his remarks to NIH staff, after consulting Dr. Collins and Dr. Fauci. “You know that wearing this mask through the next year here can save lives, a significant number of lives,” Biden says. https://t.co/fcHZLdvql2 pic.twitter.com/nAaDmxbB40 — ABC News (@ABC) February 11, 2021

Even Joe Biden’s own supporters are angry about this.

Man. I voted and like the guy. But he keeps moving the goal posts. NO ONE is gonna wear a mask a year from now . No one . — Southpaw (@liltopper) February 11, 2021

I wear my mask all the time. I support being responsible. Absolutely no way in hell I’m wearing it “through next year”. They have no policy different than the last administrations. Just moving the goalposts. — Dr. Doug Butt (@doug_butt) February 11, 2021

“Through the next year????” He said he wasn’t going to shut down the country – he was going to shut down the virus.. and promised $2,000 checks after the $600 ones had already been sent out. Where are those??? — Paresh Patel (@PareshPatel223) February 11, 2021

