Joe Biden mumbled through his face mask and blamed Trump for his own administration’s failure to administer vaccines to hundreds of millions of Americans.

Joe Biden is the biggest idiot to ever be installed as president.

The Biden Admin inherited Trump’s vaccination program already meeting their target of 100 million shots in 100 days.

Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed he will use the Defense Production Act to speed up vaccinations — but Trump used the DPA repeatedly.

Biden continues to lie about Trump’s vaccine distribution plan and blamed him for his own failures.

“My predecessor, to be very blunt about it, did not do his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans,” said Biden.

Even Fauci has publicly refuted Biden’s claims that Trump left ‘no plan’ for vaccine distribution.

President @JoeBiden: “My predecessor, to be very blunt about it, did not do his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans.” pic.twitter.com/4nSc4oJstW — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 11, 2021

A couple weeks ago it was reported that the Biden Administration doesn’t know where 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses are currently located.

Biden’s team of inept DC losers have actually admitted their 200-page Covid response plan wasn’t robust enough and now they’re trying to temper the public’s expectations.

