President Joe Biden said Thursday that Americans should remember the country would have to “move on” despite the Democrat-led effort to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Reporters asked Biden if he had a response to the videos from the Capitol Hill riots played by Democrats during the hearing on Wednesday.

“I told you, I’m focused on my job … to deal with the promises I made and we all know we have to move on,” he said. “Today it’s about jobs and infrastructure.”

Biden said he had not seen the videos live because he worked until 9:00 p.m. the previous evening but had seen some news coverage of the trial.

“I think the Senate has a very important job to complete and I think my guess is some minds may be changed, but I don’t know,” he said.

Biden met with Sens. Tom Carper (D-DE), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), and Ben Cardin (D-MD) at the White House on Thursday to discuss a future infrastructure package.

The president emphasized additional infrastructure spending was critical to moving the country forward after the coronavirus pandemic, warning China was threatening to beat the United States.

“If we don’t get moving, they’re going to eat our lunch,” he said.

