Joe Biden’s family members are already cashing in on his presidency.

Biden’s son Hunter has a book deal for which he has already been advanced $2 million dollars, and his son-in-law is a chief officer of a company that stands to clean up on the government response to COVID-19.

It must be nice to have such connections.

ABC News reports:

As Biden’s son-in-law invests in COVID-19 response, questions of family and ethics could resurface When the boutique tech firm Yosi Health developed software aimed at streamlining the nation’s coronavirus vaccine effort, CEO Hari Prasad sought help from one of its earliest investors — a company with a special government connection. The investor was StartUp Health, and that special connection came through its chief medical officer, Howard Krein, who is married to President Joe Biden’s daughter. That detail that was not lost on Yosi’s Prasad, who reached out to StartUp Health in December with a request to introduce their platform to government health officials. “Our goal with StartUp Health is to leverage their relationships and work with state and federal agencies,” he explained in an interview with ABC News. During the 2020 presidential campaign, attention on the Biden family focused largely on his son, Hunter Biden. But experts say it is the president’s son-in-law who could present fresh ethical challenges for the new administration.

The New York Post has more:

“Howard Krein is playing with fire,” Meredith McGehee, executive director of Issue One, a nonpartisan ethics watchdog group​, told ABC News​. “If he gets too close to that flame — if he is trying to either cash in on his relationship with the president, or he is trying to influence policy — the flame is going to get him. And it is not worth it to him or to Biden.” In an interview earlier this month, the president vowed that family members will not be involved in foreign policy or gover​n​ment​ ​matters. “We’re going to run this like the Obama-Biden administration. No one in our family and extended family is going to be involved in any government undertaking or foreign policy. And nobody has an office in this place,” Biden said in the interview.

Remember when Democrats falsely accused Trump’s family members of trying to get rich through his presidency?

They clearly don’t.

