BIDEN: ‘CoVID has Taken This Year, More than 100 Years, Look… The Lives, When You Think About it!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.31.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden resumed his gaffe-filled campaign after months in his basement Monday; launching a bizarre rant about CoVID and “100 years when you think about it.”

“CoVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 years. Look, the lives, when you think about it, more lives,” said Biden.

Just a reminder that this is the man that Democrats and the Media are telling us will save America from Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/w69ZJDAyFh — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 31, 2020

Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.