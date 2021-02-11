https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/jovan-pulitzer-discusses-accurate-transparent-audits-really-encourages-americans-demand-performed/

Inventor and election expert Jovan Pulitzer released a video today where he explained what it meant to perform an accurate and comprehensive audit of election results. He noted that he could perform an audit of the 2020 election results that would identify all valid ballots. He also believes the US could then use his methods to prevent voter fraud far into the future.

Pulitzer explains that an audit performed for the purpose of protecting those who oversaw an election is not an audit. He also notes that it is better to independently review all the ballots for any and all improprieties than count a few hundred ballots selected by those involved in the election.

His talk was exceptional. He has the knowledge and a method that can be used to perform an accurate and comprehensive audit of any location in the country.

TRENDING: THEY GOT CAUGHT: Dominion Owned Machines Removed 6% of Votes from Each Windham, New Hampshire GOP Candidate – Same Machines Used in 85% of Towns (VIDEO REPORT FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE)

We now just have to find politicians in this country who want to ensure free and fair elections take place for our children and grandchildren. This unfortunately is our biggest challenge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

