https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/keep-head-kids-pants/

By Tabitha Rosen

I can’t take credit for the title of this column. That was the brainchild of a friend who called me on a verbal rampage one evening, needing to share his disgust over the infiltration of external forces into the once-intimate conversation about sex had between parent and child. What right did mainstream institutions have to butt their way into such personal and highly sensitive family business? I couldn’t agree with him more.

As my friend drilled on, I began to think about another relevant question: “How and who let others into our kids’ pants?” With so many loving and responsible parents to speak of, how had the conversation about “gender and sex” become talking points between relative or absolute strangers and our children, especially to the extent that it has today? Why hadn’t such conversations remained sacred to the home?

My thoughts immediately flashed to numerous commercials I viewed with my young children during a recent afternoon of television viewing. Among them were gay couples, lesbian couples and transvestites, just as readily as their were heterosexual couples. Proportionately to the population, you would think each was equal to the other, given what was being shown in the way it was being shown. One would never think that only 4.1% of our nation’s adult population identifies as LGBT, according to the 2017 Gallup poll, especially not a naive and sponge-like child.

The impression left speaks volumes. It delivers a false narrative without our consent, normalizing alternate lifestyles without any deference to parents’ preferences, beliefs, wishes, agendas or timetables. And public schools reinforce this.

TRENDING: Limbaugh’s producer Bo Snerdley: ‘Our prayers are with Rush’

Sex education in public schools is beginning younger and younger these days and is no longer confined to preventing pregnancy. It is fraught with conversation about gender identity and every permutation that goes with, including the acceptability of transitioning from one gender to another. How are any of these conversations the property of outsiders, paid to entertain and educate our children?

The bold irreverence for the sanctity of the parent-child relationship is as aggressive and manipulative as it is sneaky and contemptible. It is also strategically timed, backed up to a never-ending slew of entertainment propaganda in the form of children’s shows that depict parents as utterly stupid and gullible. The end result and goal: “Get the kids to look down on their parents, leaving them wholly unguarded and vulnerable to whatever form of indoctrination we choose to feed them.” And as we see, it is working.

If the key forces behind this affront can hijack our children’s perceptions so effectively as to normalize it to the detriment of our own species’ continued survival – what can’t they do? When you find the voice underneath that mask of yours, the one they just stole from you in the form of your vote, you can let me know.

By allowing ourselves to be removed or diminished in our child’s eyes through their entertainment and their education, we “parents” handed the keys over to the very heads we now want to keep out of their pants. We need to re-emerge as the dominant figure in both and take back the conversations that are rightfully ours. Ironically, I recently came across one YouTuber who is already taking action in this regard through a channel she recently launched called “Miss Laura & Lucky.”

Creator Laura Wellington is on a mission to reinsert parents into their preschoolers’ entertainment – her tagline found within every episode is “Your parents are the smartest people in the world.” Ain’t that a switch from what most of our youngsters are watching today?

Wellington told me that she too was tired of parents being left out of important conversations being had with their children, so she decided to invite them back inside. I urge everyone to check out her YouTube channel as well as her website to learn more. The topics she is covering are pertinent to today’s parenting needs, including those wrongly viewed as fair game by outside influences. If you want to see what I mean, watch this video titled “Can A Mommy Fall In Love With Another Mommy?” I love how she tosses the ball back to parents. In the series, Wellington also invites parents to become involved in the creation of future episodes. How’s that for cooperative entertainment – supportive and respectful of “parents’ place in children’s lives.”

She’s onto something, something we all need to take seriously to prevent an already spiraling reality from spiraling completely out of control. I hope this is just a beginning.

To say we are at a crossroads is an understatement. We can no longer allow ourselves to agree through abstention. We need to take our essential place at the head of the table and in that, relinquish those outside heads back to their proper places. And we need to do it now while we still can.

Tabitha Rosen is a small business owner, political journalist and ghostwriter.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

