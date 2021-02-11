https://newsthud.com/murkowski-says-she-doesnt-think-trump-could-ever-be-re-elected-after-strong-case-by-dems/

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski told reporters Wednesday seeing new footage presented of the January 6th U.S. capitol riot made her “angry,” “disturbed,” and “sad.”

Murkowski “I don’t see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here … how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency.”

Murkowski argued that Democrat impeachment managers made “a strong case,” Murkowski said.

“The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning,” she added.