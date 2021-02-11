https://onenewsnow.com/national-security/2021/02/11/little-hope-for-justice-when-antifa-blm-arent-undesirables

A national defense analyst and Pentagon advisor is concerned by the new Secretary of Defense’s decision to weed out so-called undesirables from the military ranks.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently ordered a 60-day stand-down in order to investigate the issue of extremism in the military. The move was prompted by reports that both active duty and former service members attended the January 6 rally at the U.S. Capitol calling for Congress to not certify the results of the 2020 election, as many believe they were wracked by fraud. Democrats have blamed Trump and his supporters for the ensuing riot that broke out that day.

Bob Maginnis, senior fellow for national security at the Family Research Council, says Austin is merely doing what he has been ordered to do.

“That gave them the pretext to go ahead and try to identify within the ranks those they consider undesirable,” Maginnis continues.

He says a significant part of today’s military did vote for President Trump “because of their ideological persuasion being that of conservatives and holding to long-held traditions in this country.”

But Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters do not appear to be on the list of undesirables, which Maginnis finds offensive.

“If the Democratically-controlled government does not understand that Antifa and BLM are radical undesirables, then there’s no chance that we’re going to have any sort of justice as they begin to try to discover so-called radicals in our ranks,” the defense analyst concludes.