https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538404-live-coverage-democrats-to-conclude-case-against-trump

House Democratic impeachment managers will conclude their case on Thursday that former President TrumpDonald TrumpHillary Clinton: Trump acquittal ‘will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators’ Former Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party: report Gaetz hits back at Kinzinger PAC targeting ‘Trumpism’ MORE should be convicted for inciting a mob to attack the Capitol.

Raskin on Trump: ‘Time after time he encouraged violence’

12:53 p.m.

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinImpeachment trial descends into chaos over Lee objection Stacey Plaskett becomes first non-voting delegate in history to serve as impeachment manager GOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ MORE (D-Md.) argued that Trump had repeatedly encouraged violence over the course of his presidency.

Raskin included videos from Trump’s campaign rallies going back to 2015 in which Trump repeatedly encouraged his supporters to be violent.

One video showed a Trump supporter dragging out a protester from a rally. Another showed a group of Trump supporters attacking protesters during another.

Raskin also included a rally from February 2016 in which Trump encouraged supporters to “knock the crap” out of protesters and promised to pay for the legal fees of the offenders.

The Maryland Democrat argued that Trump’s incitement of violence goes back to his 2016 campaign for president, as opposed to something that occurred over the 2020 election cycle.

“Time and time after he encouraged violence,” Raskin said. “His supporters listened, and they got the message.”

—Jordan Williams

Democrat says rioters followed Trump’s instructions

12:42 p.m.

Democrats on Thursday presented video and audio from members of the mob during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to argue that supporters of then-President Trump believed that he had urged them to raid the Capitol.

Rep. Diana DeGette Diana Louise DeGetteHouse formally sends impeachment to Senate, putting Trump on trial for Capitol riot ‘I saw my life flash before my eyes’: An oral history of the Capitol attack Pelosi names 9 impeachment managers MORE (D-Colo.), one of the House impeachment managers, presented comments from rioters that they had posted on social media, arguing supporters used Trump’s calls to “fight back” against the certification of President Biden Joe BidenFormer Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party: report Biden raises concerns with Xi in first call with Chinese leader as president Castro: Trump further incited the mob ‘against his own vice president’ MORE’s electoral win as a “rallying cry.”

In one video posted on Parler, supporters forced their way into the Capitol while chanting, “fight for Trump,” with DeGette saying, “it wasn’t just that they were doing this for Trump, they were following his instructions.”

“They said that he had invited them and, in fact, as we heard, he had invited them,” DeGette said, referring to Trump’s calls at his rally ahead of the riot to march toward Congress to protest the electoral certification.

DeGette then referenced remarks from a rioter in a livestream who said, “our president wants us here,” and “we wait and take orders from our president.”

Democrats then played footage from inside the Capitol that had been posted by The New Yorker, showing rioters telling law enforcement officers, “you’re outnumbered” and “we are listening to Trump—your boss.”

“Examples of these types of comments are endless,” DeGette continued. “But it wasn’t just the words of the insurrectionists that proved that they did this in response to orders from their commander-in-chief. We can see this in the fact that they were not hiding.”

DeGette then played a livestream video in which one rioter said “Let’s call Trump… He’ll be happy” and “we’re fighting for Trump,” as rioters ransacked a Capitol office, along with selfies and other images rioters posted on social media showing their participation in the mob attack.

—Celine Castronuovo

Pelosi: Officers who protected Capitol will get Congressional Gold Medal

11:29 a.m.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiStacey Plaskett becomes first non-voting delegate in history to serve as impeachment manager The Memo: New riot footage stuns Trump trial GOP leaders on three committees push Pelosi on stimulus markups MORE (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that Democrats will soon grant the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers on duty guarding the Capitol when it was attacked on Jan. 6.

In a Dear Colleague letter, Pelosi praised those officers — members of the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), the D.C. Metro Police (MPD) and others — as heroes deserving Congress’s highest civilian honor.

“That day, those men and women risked and gave their lives to save ours, becoming martyrs for our democracy,” she wrote.

“The outstanding heroism and patriotism of our heroes … demand our deepest appreciation. … We must never forget the sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick, Officer Howard Liebengood, MDP Officer Jeffrey Smith and the more than 50 USCP who sustained serious injuries, or the courage of the heroes such as Officer Eugene Goodman,” the letter continued.

Pelosi is asking those Democrats interested in endorsing the legislation to sign on. She did not reveal a timeline for acting on the measure.

Sicknick died a day after the riot after being hit in the head by a fire extinguisher during the chaos.

Goodman has been widely praised after video showed him leading members of the mob away from the Senate chamber, buying time for senators to be evacuated.

A new video presented by the House impeachment managers on Wednesday also showed Goodman turning Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyHillary Clinton: Trump acquittal ‘will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators’ Romney thanks officer who directed him to safety during Capitol breach GOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ MORE (R-Utah) around so that he did not head toward the mob in the Capitol.

—Mike Lillis

Democrats plan to highlight Trump’s ‘lack of remorse’ for Capitol riot

11:15 a.m.

House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump’s impeachment case intend to use the third day of the Senate trial to highlight what they cast as the former president’s unabashed reaction to the deadly Capitol riot.

The Democratic impeachment managers spent much of Wednesday making the case that Trump laid the groundwork for the attack with weeks of false claims that November’s election was “stolen” from him, then incited supporters to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6 to block the vote formalizing President Biden‘s victory.

On Thursday, the Democrats’ final day of arguments, they’ll build on that narrative, providing “additional evidence of President Trump‘s role, and the impact his role played on the attack,” according to a senior aide on the impeachment managers’ team.

“We’ll also focus on the president’s lack of remorse, which is an element of the impeachment calculus,” the aide added.

Trump’s actions after the Capitol was breached have become an increasing focus of Democrats’ argument that the former president incited an insurrection for the sole purpose of preventing Biden from assuming power, even despite the certified election results from all 50 states.

—Mike Lillis

