Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues on Thursday. House Managers will have around eight more hours to present their case against the former president.

All times Eastern.

12:10 PM: DeGette says insurrectionists with confederate flags were yelling about “civil war” and numerous posts on Parler called for “civil war” as well. She plays more video of the crowd chanting “fight for Trump,” as they had been doing at nearly every post-election rally. She says rioters posted on social media that they were waiting to “take orders” from the president. She plays video of rioters saying that they thought Trump would be “happy.” She when Trump finally told the insurrectionists to go home, only then then some of the mob started to go home.

12:03 PM: Raskin says Rep. DeGette (D-CO) will show how the insurrectionists believed they were following Trump’s “marching orders.” She is recalling her experience on January 6. She says she saw police officers pulling their guns as rioters tried to get on the House floor. She says she saw SWAT teams pointing automatic weapons at “marauders” on the floor as she was being escorted to safety. She says the statements of the insurrectionists make clear that the attack was done for Trump, at his instruction. She says Trump “sent them there.” She says many tagged Trump in tweets after taking photos. She plays a video of the crowd cheering after Trump says “stop the steal.” She says Trump basked after the crowd chanted “fight for Trump.” She says the crowd responded “storm the Capitol” and “invade the Capitol” after Trump told them to “show strength.”

Trump attorney David Schoen, an Orthodox Jew, to Hill reporters this morning on why he isn’t wearing a kippah during the Senate impeachment trial: “I usually try to take it off in a formal procedure, in court and in front of a jury.” https://t.co/vHkazOvL07 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 11, 2021

12:01 PM: Trial resumes.

11:50 AM: Trial will resume at noon. House managers reportedly do not plan to use all eight hours and will hammer home the point that Trump gleefully watched the riot and had “no remorse.”

Reporters asked Trump lawyer David Schoen if he planned on using the full 16 hours the legal team has to make their case. “Hope not,” he replied. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) February 11, 2021

