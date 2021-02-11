https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/london-mayor-appoints-woke-activist-brigate-review-statues-diversity/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has appointed a rogues gallery of woke partisans as a ‘task force’ to review whether statues and other landmarks in the city are ‘diverse enough.’

The selection is chocked full of people who have previously declared their disdain for Britain’s history, prompting warnings that unelected activists with an axe to grind are being placed in charge of erasing history.

The Daily Mail reports that one panel task force member previously suggested that every instance of white supremacy throughout history can be traced back to Britain.

