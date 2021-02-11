http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/km23cU-AGik/loose-ends-125.php

• Tweet of the day from my pal Rebeccah Heinrichs of the Hudson Institute:

I’ll skip over how Biden is eating his own lunch these days.

• Spot the blooper here:

Allies? China?? Probably Andrea Mitchell again.

Chaser:

Pass the popcorn, someone. I’m all out.

• Irony alert:

8-Year-Old Calls Out NPR For Lack Of Dinosaur Stories An 8-year-old from Minneapolis recently pointed out a big problem with NPR’s oldest news show, All Things Considered. Leo Shidla wrote to his local NPR station: My name is Leo and I am 8 years old. I listen to All Things Considered in the car with mom. I listen a lot.

I never hear much about nature or dinosaurs or things like that. Maybe you should call your show Newsy things Considered, since I don’t get to hear about all the things. Or please talk more about dinosaurs and cool things. Sincerely, Leo Leo: You have this exactly backward. This is NPR we’re talking about. All of their stories are “dinosaur stories.”

