Meghan McCain is the loudmouth daughter of Trump-hater John McCain.

John McCain was an infamous warmonger.

Here is a map of the many countries John McCain called for US military intervention.

John McCain did not see a potential military operation he did not promote.

On Thursday, John’s daughter Meghan McCain compared the January 6th Capitol Hill riot to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

McCain said that the two events were “really comparable,” arguing that both were the type of event that forced a shift in paradigms for many who lived through the experience.

** 3,000 Americans died in the 9-11 attacks on America.

** 4 Trump supporters were killed and one police officer perished after the US Capitol riots.

This is they type of garbage the left is pumping out these days.

Meghan McCain is dumb enough to join in the awfulness.

