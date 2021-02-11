https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/11/lucasfilm-bows-to-leftist-internet-mob-fires-mandalorian-star-gina-carano/

Lucasfilm fired “The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano after a mob came after her for sharing a post on social media warning against hating people for having different political views.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” she reposted from a podcast on Wednesday on her now-deleted Instagram story.

Social media has called to #FireGinaCarano after she shared this on her Instagram Story >> pic.twitter.com/HgIUg1XuvS — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) February 10, 2021

Shortly after the former mixed martial arts fighter shared these thoughts, #FireGinaCarano started trending on Twitter filled with accusations that the actress is “anti-semitic” and “racist.”

Let’s put this in words Disney will understand… LET HER GO, LET HER GOOOOOO #FireGinaCarano The sheer amount of abuse, disinformation, and harm her behavior causes is beyond sickening. It’s time for Disney and Lucasfilm to deplatform a toxic person who is representing THEM. — Amanda-lorian (@starlingaj) February 10, 2021

You can easily recast Cara Dune and no one would complain #FireGinaCarano — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 10, 2021

star wars cannot, by definition, be for everyone, if people like gina carano are allowed to be in it. #FireGinaCarano — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) February 10, 2021

The actress, who played Cara Dune in two seasons of “The Mandalorian,” has a history of posting political statements on her social media accounts such as questioning the use of masks and election integrity as well putting fake pronouns in her bio. While Carano walked back some of her posts recently, explaining how her Mandalorian co-star “helped” her understand the “importance” of accommodating transgender people, her most recent controversial post, Lucasfilm said, sealed her fate.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a representative from the company stated. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

According to reporting by The Hollywood Reporter, people at Lucasfilm “have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw.”

United Talent Agency also dropped the actress’s contract after demands from the Twitter mob to obliterate her career prospects.

During a recent interview with The Federalist, Carano explained that she first became vocal about reportedly touchy or taboo subjects “because I feel like there is a large group of people that were being silenced this year and being forced to play this game of wokeism or whatever it is.”







The Star Wars franchise scramble to swiftly cut off Carano comes shortly after it defended actress and Lucasfilm show host Krystina Arielle after numerous racist, anti-white tweets resurfaced.

Just a reminder that White Women are just as complicit in the upholding and enforcing White Supremacy. https://t.co/3VsUI6w5Bx — Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) June 22, 2020

And stop patting them on the back for doing the bare fucking minimum task of being decent and humane to Black people — Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) June 5, 2020

I don’t have an ego. I am also not a bully. I have said repeatedly I don’t owe White people a conversation about racism. I’ve been living with it. They’ve been doling it out. I am not entering a conversation where people are intent on not understanding me — Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) June 8, 2020

The number of white women I’ve had do foul shit to me then blame ME for being intimidating is mind boggling. https://t.co/20uP1gOILR — Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) September 7, 2020

I find it super fucking annoying when white people dismiss micro aggressive behavior with “there are real racism problems.” Oh, the ones you deny when they make you uncomfortable?You don’t really care about those either so just, I don’t know, hush. — Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) July 28, 2020

White people will defend a fictional character before they’ll stand up for Black people. https://t.co/ZZwQuTtnku — Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) June 24, 2020

Despite Arielle’s steady stream of racially hateful comments, Star Wars publicly declared its support for her, stating that the people in the industry “do not stand for bullying and racism.”

Our Star Wars community is one of hope and inclusivity. We do not stand for bullying and racism. We support @KrystinaArielle. — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2021

