Lucasfilm fired “The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano after a mob came after her for sharing a post on social media warning against hating people for having different political views.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” she reposted from a podcast on Wednesday on her now-deleted Instagram story.

Shortly after the former mixed martial arts fighter shared these thoughts, #FireGinaCarano started trending on Twitter filled with accusations that the actress is “anti-semitic” and “racist.”

The actress, who played Cara Dune in two seasons of “The Mandalorian,” has a history of posting political statements on her social media accounts such as questioning the use of masks and election integrity as well putting fake pronouns in her bio. While Carano walked back some of her posts recently, explaining how her Mandalorian co-star “helped” her understand the “importance” of accommodating transgender people, her most recent controversial post, Lucasfilm said, sealed her fate.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a representative from the company stated. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

According to reporting by The Hollywood Reporter, people at Lucasfilm “have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw.”

United Talent Agency also dropped the actress’s contract after demands from the Twitter mob to obliterate her career prospects.

During a recent interview with The Federalist, Carano explained that she first became vocal about reportedly touchy or taboo subjects “because I feel like there is a large group of people that were being silenced this year and being forced to play this game of wokeism or whatever it is.”



The Star Wars franchise scramble to swiftly cut off Carano comes shortly after it defended actress and Lucasfilm show host Krystina Arielle after numerous racist, anti-white tweets resurfaced.

Despite Arielle’s steady stream of racially hateful comments, Star Wars publicly declared its support for her, stating that the people in the industry “do not stand for bullying and racism.”

