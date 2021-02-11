https://www.theblaze.com/news/lucasfilm-gina-carano-pedro-pascal-holocaust

On Wednesday, Lucasfilm fired actress Gina Carano for a social media post referring to the Holocaust that her critics said was anti-Semitic. But she’s not the only “The Mandalorian” actor who has posted ill-advised Holocaust comparisons on social media.

Carano, who played Cara Dune on Disney+’s popular Star Wars series was fired ostensibly for making an “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media post citing Jewish oppression at the hands of the Nazis and comparing it to censorship of conservative points of view and cancel culture. Her post triggered a social media campaign by the left on Tuesday to have her fired by Lucasfilm.

This was the latest in a series of social media controversies surrounding the actress in which voices on the left demanded that she be canceled for holding unpopular opinions. Last September, when social media demanded Carano add pronouns to her bio to “support trans lives,” she jokingly added the words “boop/bop/beep” to her Twitter name.

“They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop,” she tweeted in response to the criticism. “I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.” This was apparently transphobic.

In subsequent social media posts, Carano tweeted a meme questioning COVID-19 mask mandates, made comments calling for laws to increase election security, and liked social media posts making the point that Black Lives Matter probably shouldn’t riot if they want people to sympathize with their cause.

Each of these social media posts generated a controversy with people calling for her to be fired. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Lucasfilm finally confirmed that Carano was no longer employed by the company, which is owned by Disney.

After news broke that Carano had been canned by Lucasfilm, many of the social media users calling for her firing cheered.

But if Carano’s post, in the words of the Lucasfilm spokesperson, is “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities” and also “abhorrent and unacceptable,” what does Lucasfilm make of this 2018 tweet from “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal?

Here, Pascal is comparing former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies to the Holocaust. The tweet leaves out important context. The

“kids in cages” narrative surrounding Trump’s policies was misleading, given that the Obama administration built the facilities where migrants detained under Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration enforcement policies were held.

There is no comparable outrage over Pascal’s tweet. No one on the left calling for him to be fired, or accusing him of anti-Semitism or white supremacy for his Holocaust comparison.

