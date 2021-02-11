http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/v_sMbnmosQg/

A convicted sex offender allegedly raped a Long Island, New York, woman before returning to her residence two days later in clown makeup to burglarize her home, prosecutors said.

Joseph Johnson, 33, of Wyandanch, was arrested and charged for his alleged crime spree in September 2020, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Johnson is accused of breaking into several cars near the Wyandanch train station on September 19. Later in the day, he allegedly broke into a home and raped a woman before fleeing the scene with stolen cash, the New York Post reported.

The homeowner’s surveillance cameras showed the man at the same house two days later but in clown makeup.

Police later tied Johnson to the surveillance footage, and DNA evidence also linked him to the crime.

Johnson faces multiple charges, including first-degree rape, burglary, first-degree criminal sexual act, strangulation, petit larceny, and five counts of criminal mischief, WABC reported.

A Suffolk County Supreme Court judge set Johnson’s bail at $500,000. Johnson is due back in court on March 9 and is being represented by the Legal Aid Society.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 25 years in prison for the alleged crimes on September 19, and up to 15 years in prison for the September 21 crimes. If sentenced consecutively, Johnson could face up to 40 years in prison.

