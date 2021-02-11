https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538425-man-dies-by-suicide-in-front-of-texas-lawmakers-home

A man died by suicide on Wednesday in front of Rep. Beth Van Duyne’s (R) home in Texas.

Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves told The Hill by phone that officers responded to a shooting call at her home at around 3:45 p.m. yesterday.

When the officer arrived, he found a man who was deceased from a single gun shot wound, with the gun still in his possession. The man was lying on a sidewalk leading up to the front porch of the home.

Reeves said that Van Duyne was in her home with other people at the time of the shooting, and only heard the gun shot. He said the congresswoman looked out the window and saw someone lying on the ground with a gun in their hand, and immediately called 911.

“The Irving Police Department is continuing the investigation, but all signs do point to just a suicide at this time,” Reeves said. “There do not appear to be any other threats toward the Congresswoman.”

Police are waiting for the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man, Reeves said.

Amanda Gonzalez Thompson, a spokesperson for Van Duyne, said in a statement to The Hill that the congresswoman is “shocked and saddened that someone would take their own life. We have no further comment at this time.”

