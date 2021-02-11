https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/man-steals-fire-truck-leads-police-45-mile-chase/

(NEWS 4 SAN ANTONIO) – A man led police and Texas DPS troopers on a 45-mile chase after he stole a fire truck from firefighters that were on a call in Austin.

The Austin Police Department said the ladder truck was taken from the MLKJ Jr. Blvd. & Guadalupe St. area near the University of Texas.

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety located the truck and then initiated the pursuit, which lasted over an hour and ended in Jarell along I-35, police said.

