Disney reportedly cut ties this week with conservative actress Gina Carano, one of the stars of Lucasfilm’s hit TV series “The Mandalorian,” on Wednesday. The alleged cause of the firing was a series of posts Carano made on social media that critics claimed were offensive.

As The Daily Wire reported, “The post that generated the most controversy was a screenshot of another person’s post that she then posted onto her own Instagram account. The post compared the current politically divisive culture in the U.S. to Nazi Germany.” The screenshot stated:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?

Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, announced in a statement, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Social media noted that another actor starring in “The Mandalorian,” Pedro Pascal, had also made a reference to the Holocaust, but no action had been taken by Disney. On June 20, 2018, Pascal posted two images, one of a concentration camp in Germany in 1944 and another of immigrant children “in cages” that he suggested was taken in 2018, hashtagged “#ThisIsAmerica.” Tweet below followed by screenshot:

Additionally, after the November election in which then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated former President Trump, Pascal reportedly posted on Instagram a comparison between Trump supporters and Nazis (screenshot below):

The difference between Pascal’s outspoken leftist political perspective and Carano’s conservative could be illustrated by a report in the Washington Post that stated:

As Carano has been an outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump and has often complained about backlash against her conservative opinions, many critics took the post as her equating Republicans with Jews in Nazi Germany. The post has since been deleted, but not before fans captured the moment and shared it widely. Critics called for the actress to be fired for her online rhetoric under the hashtag #FireGinaCarano, which trended on Twitter on Wednesday.

“In response to Carano’s firing, critics noted how Disney rehired a director that had been fired over disturbing sexually explicit tweets, Disney’s business dealings in communist China, and other controversy that the company has faced in recent years,” The Daily Wire noted.

Daily Caller social media editor Greg Price commented, “Disney was okay with profiting off China’s human rights abuses but fired @ginacarano, who was badass on Mando, at the behest of a woke social media mob because our cultural and corporate elites are pieces of s*** and deserve your absolute contempt. You can be a genuinely cool person like Gina Carano or Chris Pratt, but the woke mob demands you put your pronouns in your bio or they’ll come for your head and corporate America will go along with it because they suck.”

