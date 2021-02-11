https://cnsnews.com/index.php/blog/quinn-weimer/levin-biden-will-follow-money-not-science-school-reopenings

Joe Biden’s stance on school reopenings has come under scrutiny. (Photo credit: KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden will heed money, not science, when it comes to opening schools, claimed conservative radio host Mark Levin on Wednesday’s “The Mark Levin Show.”

Levin highlighted Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s statements on the topic, saying the administration’s current goal of one-day-a-week in-person learning was “not a goal,” but “surrender.”

“Teachers, you’re not paid part-time; you’re paid full-time, not to sit in front of a computer, but to sit in a classroom,” Levin said. “Just pretend the classroom is Wal-Mart or pretend the classroom is your local supermarket, a grocery store, you know, places you like to go. Follow the science.”

See transcript of the segment below:

Mark Levin: While they’re focusing on Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, it’s very difficult to focus on what Joe Biden’s doing, isn’t it? But let’s look at what Joe Biden isn’t doing and you parents out there who want your kids to go to school, you need to understand that you’re going to get no help from Joe Biden. Joe Biden is bought and paid for by the communist Chinese and he’s bought and paid for by the communist teachers union. Jen Psaki at the White House briefing today. Cut 13, go.

Kristen Welker: If I could just follow up with you on comments you made yesterday about school reopenings. You said the goal was for more than 50 percent of schools to have some teaching in-person at least one day a week.

Levin: Now, let’s stop. Fifty percent of the schools to have some teaching in-person at least one day a week now. Now, that’s not a goal, that’s surrender, and that’s exactly what they were told by the teachers unions, that that is what they would tolerate. So that’s Joe Biden’s position. Go ahead.

Welker: I had hoped it would be higher, but why is the administration setting the bar at one day a week? Why not go higher?

Jen Psaki: Well, certainly we are not planning to celebrate at 100 days if we reach that goal. That is our own effort to set our own markings — set a bold and ambitious agenda for how we’re going to —

Levin: Wow. A bold and ambitious agenda. Now they want to give the unions a quarter of a trillion dollars on top of over 60 — yeah, on top of over $60 billion. And for that, you’re going to get a bold and ambitious agenda. Hopefully, in three-and-a-half months, your kids can go to school one day a week. You parents getting sick and tired of Joe Biden yet? Go ahead.

Psaki: — ourselves and progress, but we certainly hope to build from that even at a hundred days, and from there, our objective, the president’s objectives, is for all schools to reopen, to stay open, to be open five days a week, for kids to be learning. That’s what our focus is on. This is simply a goal for a hundred days.

Welker: A lot of schools are already doing that. And for working parents, one day a week doesn’t help —

Levin: Now, you see the trick? They did this with the vaccines too. “We’re going to do a million, million-one a day.” We already are. “Why are you such a wet blanket? That’s what we’re going to — that’s our plan.” Now, your plan’s are already in place. I don’t know who Welker works for. Maybe we can find out, but I’m really shocked that she’s actually asking some questions, and good for her. Who is she?

Big lib, do we know who she works for? Russia TV or something like that? But she must have kids who aren’t in school, I don’t know, I have no idea. But that said, what is it? Oh, NBC, yeah, no question, a lib. But that said, this isn’t a goal, ladies and gentlemen; almost every school district in the nation is doing this and more. What parents are saying is send our kids back to school full-time. Teachers, you’re not paid part-time; you’re paid full-time, not to sit in front of a computer, but to sit in a classroom. Just pretend the classroom is Wal-Mart or pretend the classroom is your local supermarket, a grocery store, you know, places you like to go. Follow the science. Joe Biden is not going to follow the science here, folks. He’s going to follow the money. He’s power-hungry old-time politician; that’s what he is. All this talk about following the science…when it comes to our kids, they have no intention of following the science, no intention whatsoever.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

