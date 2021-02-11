https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/mass-casualty-incident-unfolding-100-car-pile-icy-texas-highway/

(THE BLAZE) – A rescue operation is under way on Thursday after more than an estimated 100 cars piled up on a Texas highway between Fort Worth and Dallas after sleet turned the roadways into sheets of ice, according to reports.

According to the Daily Mail, the crash site runs more than one and a half miles long, and first responders are referring to the catastrophe as a “mass casualty incident.”

Early Thursday morning, the Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted, “MCI alert. 1601 N Freeway. Multiple vehicles involved. Multiple people trapped. More details to follow. PIO responding.”

