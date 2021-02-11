https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538358-mcconnell-not-pressuring-gop-to-acquit-trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBiden nominee Neera Tanden recalls past discrimination Biden announces sanctions on Myanmar military leaders following coup Graham assures Trump of acquittal after rocky start to trial MORE (R-Ky.) isn’t pressuring fellow Republicans to acquit former President Trump Donald TrumpHillary Clinton: Trump acquittal ‘will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators’ Former Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party: report Gaetz hits back at Kinzinger PAC targeting ‘Trumpism’ MORE as the impeachment trial appears poised to wrap as soon as this weekend.

GOP senators have discussed their individual views about the trial behind closed doors this week, including at lunch meetings, but McConnell has limited his remarks to procedural steps and the timeline.

“He’s never really talked about it to us,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerGOP senators say Trump impeachment trial could wrap this weekend LIVE COVERAGE: Democrats focus on Trump remarks before attack on Capitol GOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted MORE (R-N.D.). “Mitch is a very good tactician… but he’s also very respectful that every senator got here on their own.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanGOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ Overnight Health Care: CDC study says double masking works | House Democrats propose multibillion-dollar COVID-19 relief package | Industry groups back ObamaCare reforms proposed by Democrats Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel jumps into Senate race MORE (R-Ohio), an adviser to McConnell who hasn’t made a decision about whether to convict Trump, said he wasn’t getting any pressure from leadership.

“I don’t think I’ve gotten any guidance,” Portman said. “Colleagues have stood up and expressed their views, but they’re not representing leadership. …[McConnell] has said, I think this is a vote of conscience.”

McConnell declined to respond to questions Wednesday about whether he was open to convicting the former president, who he aligned closely with during Trump’s tenure in the White House.

The GOP leader has described himself as undecided and told reporters during a recent press conference that he was waiting to hear the arguments at trial. Asked if he was still undecided on Wednesday, a spokesman pointed back to his remarks about wanting to hear the case.

“I want to listen to the arguments. I think that’s what we ought to do. That’s what I said before it started. That’s still my view,” McConnell said.

McConnell stuck closely to Trump during most of his presidency, but has re-exerted influence as the most powerful Republican in a Democratic trifecta as he tries to steer the direction of the party heading into the 2022 midterm elections and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell made a rare foray into House GOP politics this month when he warned that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) embrace of conspiracy theories threatened the party — comments that went further than House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyLincoln Project drops ad mid-impeachment trial targeting Republicans over Capitol riot Jim Jordan: Rising power on the right? Greene’s popularity among Republicans rises since vote to strip her of committee assignments MORE’s (R-Calif.) remarks about the first-term lawmaker.

When asked about the decision to weigh in, McConnell appeared to indicate he was driven by wanting to make it clear that Greene’s views do not represent the larger party.

He also went further than McCarthy in his public defense of Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyGreene’s popularity among Republicans rises since vote to strip her of committee assignments Kinzinger PAC to go on attack against ‘Trumpism’ House Republican campaign arm rolls out target list for midterms MORE (R-Wyo.) when close Trump allies were making a failed attempt to unseat the No. 3 House Republican because of her vote for impeachment.

Additionally, McConnell has criticized Trump for his Jan. 6 rhetoric, when the president repeated his false claims that the election had been stolen and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol as then-Vice President Pence and members of Congress were counting the Electoral College votes.

McConnell, who disclosed late last month that he hasn’t spoken with Trump since Dec. 15, said Trump “provoked” the mob.

But the GOP leader has also taken steps that have been to Trump’s advantage, including denying a request from then-Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerNewly released footage shows Schumer’s ‘near miss’ with Capitol rioters There’s more to repairing federal courts than Supreme Court expansion Five things Biden should do to tackle the climate emergency MORE (D-N.Y.) to bring the chamber back into session early to start the impeachment trial while Trump was still in office.

Even when the Senate came back into session on Jan. 19, McConnell negotiated a delay to the trial start date, arguing that it would allow Trump’s attorneys to prepare their defense. And he was one of 44 Republicans who voted this week to say the trial was unconstitutional.

McConnell has closely guarded his endgame following initial reports from last month that he was open to convicting Trump, befuddling some members of his caucus and sparking backlash from some of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate.

Sen. James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeFive takeaways from the budget marathon Senate GOP signals it’s likely to acquit Trump for second time Overnight Defense: Austin takes helm at Pentagon | COVID-19 briefing part of Day 1 agenda | Outrage over images of National Guard troops in parking garage MORE (R-Okla.), who caveated that it wouldn’t be appropriate to tell reporters what McConnell has said, added that “he hasn’t really told us to do anything.”

Cramer, asked about McConnell, added that there had been “no pressure from anybody.”

The House impeachment managers have referenced McConnell’s criticism of Trump during their trial presentations this week. But McConnell has given nothing away, spending most of the proceedings with his hands in his lap.

The decision by leadership to not pressure GOP senators to vote against conviction comes as they’ve watched the fight tear apart House Republicans, including GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump facing fierce criticism back home.

In order to convict, which would be a historic first, Democrats would need 17 Republican senators to side with all 50 members of the Democratic caucus.

It’s all but guaranteed that Trump will be acquitted. But roughly six GOP senators are viewed as potentially open to convicting him, though no Republican has said that they will do so. Only GOP Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyHillary Clinton: Trump acquittal ‘will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators’ Romney thanks officer who directed him to safety during Capitol breach GOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ MORE (R-Utah) voted for one of the articles of conviction last year, making it likely the current article will get more GOP support.

Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyHillary Clinton: Trump acquittal ‘will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators’ Impeachment managers say Trump’s failure to call off rioters ‘a dereliction of duty’ New security video shows harrowing details of Capitol attack MORE (R-La.), who shocked Republicans on Tuesday when he voted to proceed with the trial, said he’s heard nothing from leadership about his decision.

“Haven’t mentioned a word,” Cassidy said, asked about potential feedback.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiGOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ Murkowski: I don’t know how Trump could be elected again GOP senators draw criticism for appearing to pay half-hearted attention to impeachment trial MORE (R-Alaska), also viewed as a crucial swing vote, said there’s been no pressure “whatsoever” on her to vote a particular way.”

“Absolutely,” she added, when asked if she was free to vote how she wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

GOP leadership isn’t whipping members to vote one way or another. Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneGOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ New security video shows harrowing details of Capitol attack The GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ MORE (R-S.D.), McConnell’s No. 2, acknowledged there were ongoing conversations but stressed that they were not part of an effort to persuade undecided Republican senators.

“You know, not really,” Thune said, asked if leadership was requesting members check in with them on how they will vote.

“People are having conversations,” he added. “You get a sense of where people are headed. …But nothing formal, nothing organized.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

