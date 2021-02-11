https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gibbons-ohio-senate-portman/2021/02/11/id/1009716

Ohio businessman Mike Gibbons announced Thursday he will leave a position at the conservative super PAC he founded nearly two years ago, an indication of a second Senate bid.

Gibbons unsuccessfully sought the state’s Republican Senate nomination in 2018. He finished second in the primary to Jim Renacci, who lost the general election to Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

In a statement announcing his resignation from Ohio Strong Action, Gibbons said he planned to make a final decision on a Senate campaign “in the next few weeks,” per The Hill.

The statement said a “number of people” had urged Gibbons to run for the seat of retiring Sen. Rob Portman, D-Ohio, in 2022.

“If I decide to run, my first act as a candidate will be to make an initial $5 million investment into my own campaign,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons, an investment banker, co-chaired former President Donald Trump’s fundraising efforts in Ohio in 2016. Trump, however, backed Renacci in the 2018 primary.

A crowded Republican primary field was expected to try and replace Portman, who last month announced he would not seek a third term.

Former Ohio state treasurer Josh Mandel became the first top-tier Republican to jump into the race by announcing Wednesday he would seek Portman’s seat.

Former state GOP chair Jane Timken resigned from that role last week in a sign she would make a Senate bid.

Other potential candidates include Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Gibbons launched and bankrolled super PAC Ohio Strong Action, which supported Trump and other Republicans in 2020, when the businessman spent more than $500,000 on Trump-aligned causes.

Trump won Ohio and its 18 electoral votes in both 2016 and 2020.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, is expected to enter the race and headline a still empty Democrat field.

