The St. Louis Post-Dispatch blasted GOP Missouri Sens. Roy BluntRoy Dean BluntGOP senators say Trump impeachment trial could wrap this weekend LIVE COVERAGE: Democrats focus on Trump remarks before attack on Capitol GOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted MORE and Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyLincoln Project drops ad mid-impeachment trial targeting Republicans over Capitol riot The Memo: New riot footage stuns Trump trial GOP senators draw criticism for appearing to pay half-hearted attention to impeachment trial MORE Thursday over their handling of former President Trump Donald TrumpHillary Clinton: Trump acquittal ‘will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators’ Former Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party: report Gaetz hits back at Kinzinger PAC targeting ‘Trumpism’ MORE’s impeachment trial, calling it an “embarrassment to the state.”

In an editorial, the Post-Dispatch lambasted the two for voting against allowing the trial to take place and Hawley specifically for what it said was his evasion of responsibility for challenging the results of the presidential election in key states.

Hawley was one of the lawmakers who followed through on Trump’s call to challenge the certification of the Electoral College vote in states that he lost to now-President Biden Joe BidenFormer Republican officials in talks to form center-right anti-Trump party: report Biden raises concerns with Xi in first call with Chinese leader as president Castro: Trump further incited the mob ‘against his own vice president’ MORE, even after a mob of angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to stop the count.

Trump’s second impeachment trial accuses him of inciting the violence.

“Blunt had the gall to tell reporters that, until a 13-minute video of the Capitol attack was shown to senators on Tuesday, he had never taken so much time to watch what occurred on that ‘truly a horrendous day,’ ” the Thursday editorial says.

The newspaper also ridiculed Hawley for what it says are “form-letter responses” he has sent to constituents asking him about impeachment, saying it has “diverted our attention from critical issues such as the crisis of suicide, rising health care and housing costs, and the lack of internet access in rural areas.”

“It’s just a matter of time before Hawley starts asserting that when he fist-pumped the mob as it swarmed the Capitol on Jan. 6, he was actually fist-pumping his attention to suicide, housing costs and rural internet access,” the editorial states, referring to an image of Hawley making the gesture of solidarity to the assembled crowds as he entered the Capitol hours before the riot.

Hawley was the first senator to announce he would object to some states’ electoral results during the official count. Several more, including Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzLincoln Project drops ad mid-impeachment trial targeting Republicans over Capitol riot NBC’s Mitchell apologizes after wrongly correcting Cruz Shakespeare reference Biden nominee Neera Tanden recalls past discrimination MORE (R-Texas), announced they would join the objection shortly thereafter. A handful of senators who had originally said they would object reversed their decisions after the riots, including Sen. James Lankford James Paul LankfordTanden seeks to defuse GOP tensions over tweets How your taxes subsidize the Super Bowl — and how that might change Republicans seek to play offense in vote-a-rama MORE (R-Okla.) and then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerJournalist Zaid Jilani: Expansions of voting rights have made Georgia competitive again GOP group ‘Stop Stacey’ targets Abrams ahead of expected 2022 run The Seventeenth Amendment and the censure of Donald Trump MORE (R-Ga.).

Many of Hawley’s home-state newspapers have been sharply critical of his behavior since the Capitol breach.

In another editorial earlier this month, the Post-Dispatch urged both Blunt and Hawley to vote to convict Trump. Neither is expected to.

“There is no way to credibly argue that Trump protected and defended the Constitution when video evidence shows him directing a mob to storm the Capitol and interrupt constitutionally mandated proceedings to certify the Electoral College result,” the editorial board said.

