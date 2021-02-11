https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6025b6f05db3705aa0aa17a7
Britney Spears’ battle to remove her father’s conservatorship over her estate continued Thursday as a judge denied her father’s objections to how her conservatorship will be delegated….
The app founded to share cute photos is now using AI to censor “hate speech” in direct messages, enforcing an Anglo-American notion of banning the ever-increasing expanse of unapproved thoughts to the…
The 2020-2021 Georgia Election Anomalies. A Complete Independent Investigation Still Has Not Been Completed….
(ZEROHEDGE) – After the latest scandal over “sexist comments” which initially appeared some failed attempt at a joke during a press conference, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee …
(SUMMIT NEWS) – The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has appointed a rogues gallery of woke partisans as a ‘task force’ to review whether statues and other landmarks in the city are ‘diverse enough.’ The se…