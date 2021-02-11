https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/11/msnbcs-joe-scarborough-tells-josh-hawley-that-youre-the-person-most-responsible-other-than-donald-trump-for-that-insurrection-video/

To be clear, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley’s attitude toward the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has left quite a bit to be desired. It shouldn’t be very difficult at all to categorically condemn the violence, but Hawley hasn’t really managed to do it.

That said, though, it’s quite an intellectual leap to accuse Hawley of being “the person most responsible” for what happened. And Joe Scarborough’s just the guy to make it:

“Josh Hawley . . . you’re the person most responsible for police officer being beaten to death. You’re the person most responsible for the cop killing.” — Joe Scarborough Because Hawley raised fist to crowd before riot? 🤔🥴#CapitolRiots @HawleyMO @JoeNBC @morningmika #tcot pic.twitter.com/VuRcEz7UWP — Mark Finkelstein (@markfinkelstein) February 11, 2021

Well, at least Joe said “other than Donald Trump.”

Unfortunately that doesn’t really make it any less stupid.

Exit reminder:

CNN and MSNBC are nothing more than fake news portals. https://t.co/4bTF7lfAyA — Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) February 11, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

