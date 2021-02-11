https://www.oann.com/mypillow-ceo-lindell-condemns-censorship-by-big-tech-corporations/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mypillow-ceo-lindell-condemns-censorship-by-big-tech-corporations

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:49 AM PT – Thursday, February 11, 2021

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he’s being targeted and censored by Big Tech corporations. In an interview with Steve Bannon on Wednesday, he asserted companies like Google and Wikipedia have destroyed his reputation since he began supporting President Trump.

Lindell claimed anyone has the ability to change information on sites like Wikipedia, where his name has been slandered with false information. Additionally, he said Google has prevented him from sharing his “Absolute Proof” documentary.

“When ‘Absolute Proof’ came out, Google and I started a little battle,” he stated. “Because they kept putting all these crazy stories in between, so you couldn’t find MichaelJLindell.com to get the DVD or to watch the ‘Absolute Proof.’”

Lindell continued by arguing the companies are keeping him from sharing the “truth” and are refusing to allow him to buy his own name.

