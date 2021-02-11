https://www.oann.com/mypillow-ceo-lindell-condemns-censorship-by-big-tech-corporations/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mypillow-ceo-lindell-condemns-censorship-by-big-tech-corporations

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Lindell, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, who has continued to push the notion of election fraud since Trump lost to Joe Biden in the presidential election in November, said his products will no longer be carried in the stores of some retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

UPDATED 8:49 AM PT – Thursday, February 11, 2021

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he’s being targeted and censored by Big Tech corporations. In an interview with Steve Bannon on Wednesday, he asserted companies like Google and Wikipedia have destroyed his reputation since he began supporting President Trump.

Lindell claimed anyone has the ability to change information on sites like Wikipedia, where his name has been slandered with false information. Additionally, he said Google has prevented him from sharing his “Absolute Proof” documentary.

“When ‘Absolute Proof’ came out, Google and I started a little battle,” he stated. “Because they kept putting all these crazy stories in between, so you couldn’t find MichaelJLindell.com to get the DVD or to watch the ‘Absolute Proof.’”

Lindell continued by arguing the companies are keeping him from sharing the “truth” and are refusing to allow him to buy his own name.

Watch Mike Lindell’s documentary exposing election fraud and covering the theft of America by enemies both foreign and domestic.

