Boy, that Nancy Pelosi sure is a peach isn’t she?

Check out how she’s treating new New York GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney:

More from Daily Caller senior congressional correspondent Henry Rodgers:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would not allow Republican New York Rep. Claudia Tenney to have her son present in the gallery for her swearing-in Thursday, Tenney told the Daily Caller.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sent out a tweet Thursday morning with the news that Pelosi denied Tenney’s request to let her son, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, watch her get sworn in from above the floor in the gallery. The Daily Caller contacted Tenney about the news, to which she confirmed it was true.

“I guess he’s considered a risk,” Tenney told the Caller. Tenney said that Pelosi told her the news about her son not being allowed to watch from the gallery in a “text from staff and in person,” adding that there were “several exchanges.”

This was Spicer’s tweet:

Now, we know that the House has a lot of rules about a lot of things, but we’d like to know exactly which rule Nancy Pelosi is following in denying Tenney’s request to have her son present for her swearing-in.

It can’t have anything to do with COVID19, surely …

So what’s the deal, Nancy?

