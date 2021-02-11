https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/nearly-50-voters-say-politicians-should-vote-line-constituents-instead?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly half of all U.S. voters think members of Congress should vote as their constituents would want them to vote, rather than based on their own personal preferences, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Asked if U.S. representatives should “vote for [policies] they prefer or should they vote to reflect the views of their constituents,” 45% said politicians should opt for the views of those who elected them. Just 33% said they should “vote for the policy they prefer.”

The remaining 21% was not sure.

The issue rose to the political forefront in recent days. The most high-profile incident was Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third highest-ranking House member, voting to impeach President Trump. Many constituents in the Red-leaning state have said her vote was not presentative of their position on the matter.

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from Feb. 4-6, 2021.

