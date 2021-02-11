https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/new-project-veritas-permanently-suspended-twitter-tweeting-facebook-censorship/

The Big Tech purge continues.

Project Veritas was suspended from Twitter on Thursday after being censored by the social media platform for tweeting about Facebook censorship.

On Wednesday Twitter censored Project Veritas for exposing Facebook.

Twitter claimed that the organization violated their rules against “posting private information” with their reporting on Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen stating that they are now freezing comments from users in places where their algorithms think there “may be” hate speech.

TRENDING: THEY GOT CAUGHT: Dominion Owned Machines Removed 6% of Votes from Each Windham, New Hampshire GOP Candidate – Same Machines Used in 85% of Towns (VIDEO REPORT FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE)

On Thursday Twitter (presumably) permanently banned Project Veritas from the platform.

The Gateway Pundit was permanently suspended from Twitter on Saturday.

You can follow Project Veritas on Telegram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

