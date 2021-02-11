https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/11/new-york-post-aide-to-gov-andrew-cuomo-says-we-froze-hid-nursing-home-data-from-the-feds/

We’ve already had one bombshell story about Emmy-winning New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo today, and the New York Post is out with another; reportedly, an aide to Cuomo privately apologized for withholding the state’s COVID-19 death toll from nursing homes, fearing federal prosecutors would use the numbers against them.

The Post reports that it was then-President Trump putting pressure on state governors over the nursing home issue that caused the administration to freeze:

The stunning admission of a cover-up was made by Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa during a video conference call with state Democratic leaders in which she said the Cuomo administration had rebuffed a legislative request for the tally in August because “right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football,” according to an audio recording of the two-hour-plus meeting.

In addition to attacking Cuomo’s fellow Democratic governors, DeRosa said, Trump “directs the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us.”

“And basically, we froze,” she told the lawmakers on the call.

Just for a moment, we want to check in on Brian Stelter checking in on Tucker Carlson:

And here’s Stelter and his colleagues on CNN and MSNBC reporting on Cuomo. Nursing home deaths? What nursing home deaths?

