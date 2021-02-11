https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/JackBrewer-MarkCuban-nationalanthem/2021/02/11/id/1009694

Former Minnesota Vikings safety Jack Brewer proclaimed Thursday that NBA owner Mark Cuban’s hopes of becoming president are “officially over” after Cuban announced the Mavericks had ended the pre-game practice of playing the national anthem at home games.

Brewer went off on Cuban to “Fox &Friends,” telling the hosts “I can’t believe that Mark Cuban did this.”

“We got to pray for him as the owner of an amazing franchise ,” he said, pointing out that Dallas is the “heart and soul of America” and that Cuban’s decision was a show of “disrespect” to the team’s fans.

“You got to remember, the NBA has taken a stand. They have felt the pains of supporting anti-family BLM movements,” Brewer told “Fox & Friends.”

“They felt the pain of supporting anti-American rhetoric,” he continued. “Their ratings dropped over 40% last year from doing that. They have taken a stand to stand for the American flag. God bless them for doing it. And then Mark Cuban goes out and goes against them. His presidential future is over officially from this episode.”

The furor exploded Tuesday, when Cuban’s decision was explained as one based on “the voices of those who feel that the anthem does not represent them. We feel that their voices need to be respected and heard, because they have not been.”

On Wednesday, the NBA issued its own statement, saying the anthem will be played “in keeping with longstanding league policy.” Cuban told the New York Times he was “good with” the NBA stance.

