OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:12 AM PT – Thursday, February 11, 2021

Border security is dramatically changing under the Biden administration, in turn, opening the flood gates to illegal immigrants who find safe harbor in sanctuary cities.

One America’s Christina Bobb spoke with Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) to discuss the bill he’s bringing forward to deter these cities from refusing to enforce immigration laws.

