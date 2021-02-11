https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/now-bidens-son-law-creating-ethical-problem-president/

It’s long been known that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, presents ethical problems for the administration.

After all, he took a ride on a government jet with his father, who then was vice president, and came home from China with a huge financial coup for himself. And then there was the gas company deal in Ukraine in which he got millions for being on a company board, even though he had no experience, while his father was handling Ukraine policy for Barack Obama.

Just this week it was revealed that Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, has been working on “diplomacy” in India that conflicts with American objectives there.

Now the Washington Examiner reports the latest family member of the Biden-Harris administration to raise ethical issues is Biden’s son-in-law Howard Krein.

TRENDING: Limbaugh’s producer Bo Snerdley: ‘Our prayers are with Rush’

Krein’s health tech venture capital firm has “leveraged his family connections amid the coronavirus pandemic,” the report said.

His StartUp Health was sought by executives from the tech firm Yosi Health in December to help promote software that streamlines COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

Krein is a head and shoulder surgeon and StartUp Health’s chief medical adviser, the report said, and has been married to Biden’s daughter Ashley since 2012.

Yosi Health reached out to StartUp for the pitch, and Joe Biden, when he was vice president, asked StartUp officials to meet his boss, Barack Obama.

Is Biden’s family creating ethical problems? 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Biden administration officials denied there was any problem.

But it’s just the latest ethical concern regarding Biden and Harris family members.

Joe Biden’s brother Frank was featured in an inauguration day advertisement for his law firm in Florida touting his links to the new administration, the Examiner reported.

And Joe Biden’s brother James once told executives regarding a hedge fund scheme: “Don’t worry about investors. We’ve got people all around the world who want to invest in Joe Biden.”

Krein was criticized for taking up to $350,000 from the government through the Paycheck Protection Program, even though his father-in-law had “railed against Trump allies who had received loans as evidence of ‘cronyism.'”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

