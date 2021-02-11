https://hannity.com/media-room/nunes-dems-dont-have-any-evidence-to-impeach-trump-and-havent-for-last-5-years/

“The case we’re making is that this was an orchestrated effort. People were targeting me… We’re not going to just let all these fake news stories that were written about this investigation, about this hoax — that were lies — we’re going to challenge every single one of them in court. We’re just starting with Twitter,” he added.

“This is the first of many. What we’re doing here is we’re actually going after Twitter first because they are the main proliferator and they spread this fake news,” said Nunes.

“Devin Nunes has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter in Virginia state court alleging the social media company negligently failed to remove defamatory and malicious tweets against the Congressman and his family,” said Hannity.

Congressman Devin Nunes stopped by ‘Hannity’ Monday night to discuss his massive lawsuit against social media giant Twitter; calling the legal battle the “first of many” against those platforms that “spread fake news.”

NUNES ON HANNITY: Comey and McCabe are the Definition of ‘Dirty Cops’

Rep. Devin Nunes stopped by ‘Hannity’ Thursday night to weigh-in on recent reports James Comey and Andrew McCabe “trapped” former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn during the FBI’s Russia investigation; calling the agents ‘Dirty Cops.’

“If America treats our heroes this way, we do not have a Democratic Republic. He needs to fight it, he needs to go after Comey and McCabe for setting him up that way. They abused their power,” said Hannity.

“In the future, if you look up the words ‘Dirty cop’ you will see the pictures of Comey and McCabe. These guys make Hoover look like a saint. It’s absolutely despicable that the head of the FBI would think it’s funny and cute to send over FBI agents to interview the National Security Advisor,” fired-back Nunes.

Comey -who admitted under oath to leaking classified material to a longtime friend- warned weeks ago that any “loose talk” regarding the 2016 election could potentially demoralize FBI agents across the country.

“Investigate whatever you wish about 2016 but don’t forget the people of the FBI must investigate and stop Russian efforts in the 2020 election. What impact will loose talk about ‘spying’ and disgraceful talk about ‘treason’ have on FBI agents and analysts?” posted Comey on social media.

President Trump gave Attorney General William Barr the green light Thursday night to investigate American intelligence agencies to determine whether they acted appropriately in surveilling the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

“President Donald Trump on Thursday granted Attorney General William Barr new powers to review and potentially release classified information related to the origins of the Russia investigation, a move aimed at accelerating Barr’s inquiry into whether U.S. officials improperly surveilled Trump’s 2016 campaign,” reports the Associated Press.

“Trump directed the intelligence community to ‘quickly and fully cooperate’ with Barr’s probe. The directive marked an escalation in Trump’s efforts to ‘investigate the investigators,’ as he continues to try to undermine the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe amid mounting Democratic calls for impeachment proceedings,” adds the article.

Barr’s new mission comes days after he announced the appointment of a US attorney to investigate the dubious origins of the government’s surveillance of Trump campaign associates.

Attorney General William Barr questioned the DOJ’s use of the infamous ‘Steele Dossier’ to obtain FISA warrants against the Trump campaign this week; saying the document has a “number of clear mistakes.”

“It’s a very unusual situation to have opposition research like that, especially one that on its face had a number of clear mistakes and a somewhat jejune analysis,” Barr told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer.