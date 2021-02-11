https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/nunes-gop-face-pressure-impeach-biden-regains-house/

With the second Senate trial in one year underway, impeachment has become so common that Joe Biden could be in the bull’s eye if Republicans retake the House, according to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Nunes said in an interview with Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that the possibility of a GOP majority following the 2022 election is strong.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen to Hunter Biden’s laptop. We don’t know what’s going to happen with the Durham investigation. But I could see pressure would become great for us to actually have to impeach Biden,” Nunes said.

U.S. Attorney John Durham’s is investigating the Obama-Biden administration’s Trump-Russia collusion probe. Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, which was turned over to the FBI, includes messages refuting Joe Biden’s claim that he knew nothing about his son’s foreign business deals. The evidence indicates the deals were built on access to the then-vice president and also financially benefitted Joe Biden.

To convict Biden, the GOP likely would need to made large gains in the 50-50 Senate, where 67 votes would be needed.

Nunes stressed that he wouldn’t want to impeach the current president but that “you’re going to have people that are going to say that.”

