Looks like everything’s going just great over at the New York Times!

NBC News and MSNBC senior reporter Dylan Byers is offering yet another glimpse into the chaos unfolding under the Gray Lady’s already-shoddy roof:

Of course!

It mattered the whole time! Except for when it didn’t.

It’s almost as if the New York Times is a joke.

Hope you brought something to read, Dylan.

